Scientists have called the blood group, the holders of which are rarer COVID-19
Research shows that one of the blood groups can provide their owners some protection from coronavirus, says Fox News.
In April, shortly after the start of the pandemic, firm 23andMe engaged in genetic testing, has started to use its system to help scientists better understand how genetics can play a role in the development of different forms COVID-19: why some suffer hard, while others have almost no symptoms or they are quite tolerant.
On 8 June the company published the first results of the study, which involved more than 750 000 people.
“Preliminary data from ongoing genetic studies, appears to provide more evidence of the importance of blood group human ABO determined by gene — for differences in susceptibility to the virus,” reads the company blog.
More specifically, the blood type 0 can protect against the new virus. In fact, early results indicate that people with blood type 0 have 9-18% less likely to be positive for coronavirus compared with other groups.
Recall that:
- blood type 0 is the first (I) group;
- blood type A, the second (II) group;
- type b blood is the third (III) group;
- blood type AB is the fourth (IV) group.
“Data on the protection of the blood type 0 is correct, if we take into account the age, gender, body mass index, ethnicity, and comorbidities,” said the company, adding that “it turned out that the differences in susceptibility among the other blood groups are insignificant.”
“Also there have been some reports on the relationship between COVID-19, blood coagulation and cardiovascular diseases, said Adam, otoh, is a leading researcher. — These reports provided some clues about which genes may be important”.
“Even samples of this size may not be sufficient to find genetic associations, he added. — We are not the only group that considers this, and eventually the scientific community may need to pool their resources to effectively address issues concerning the relations between genetics and COVID-19”.
However, early results of the study are consistent with other studies that have examined how a group of human blood may play a role in susceptibility to viruses.
For example, published in March, a study from China also showed that people with blood type 0 can be more resistant to SARS-CoV-2, whereas people with blood type A may be at greater risk.
bookmark