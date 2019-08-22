Scientists have called the sweetness, which will save you from depression
August 22, 2019 | Science | No Comments|
Scientists from University College London, the University of calgary and Alberta Health Services Canada found that eating every day, 150 grams of natural chocolate,the British surrender to less depression.
As said the lead author Dr Sarah Jackson from the Institute of epidemiology and public health UCL, this experiment found that natural dark chocolate has beneficial effects on the nervous system and General health of the person.