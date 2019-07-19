Scientists have come up with alcoholic salvation for Mars colonists
NASA scientists conducted a number of studies have proved that red wine can help astronauts during the flight to Mars, writes the Daily Mail.
According to experts, the substance resveratrol, which is found in red wine, protects the muscles of mammals with a low level of gravity, or lack thereof.
This experiment scientists conducted on rats. They created for rodents special installation simulator to the lack of gravity.
After two weeks of the experiment, the power of the paws of the rats dropped by about 5-10%, while resveratrol completely or significantly suppressed this effect.
According to experts NASA, this will allow in the near future to create drugs that help the astronauts and cosmonauts to avoid muscle atrophy during the flight to Mars.