Scientists have confirmed that the legendary Ozzy Osbourne is a mutant (photos)
Legendary British rock musician and TV star, one of the founders of the cult group in the style of heavy metal Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne officially recognized as a mutant.
Scientists at Indiana University have studied his DNA and identified a rare genetic mutation that allowed Osborne to ride out the perennial fascination of alcohol and drugs. According to the publication New York Post, the mutation allowed the 70-year-old Ozzy absorb the alcohol and drugs in huge quantities, but it made him resistant to them and allowed to live to a ripe old age. The mutation led to and, in fact, thrust the singer to alcohol and drugs.
Case Osborne Professor bill Sullivan has included in his book: “Nice to meet you: genes, bacteria and the curious forces that make us who we are.”
“Ozzy is definitely a genetic mutant,” claims Sullivan. According to him, human genes have different predispositions — sweet tooth for coffee, a propensity for certain sexual and even political preferences.
“After all these years when we thought that they act by themselves, we realized that most, if not all, in our behavior, is not on their own,” said Sullivan.
