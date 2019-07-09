Scientists have confirmed the version about the end of the world in three days: “Come out of the water… “

| July 9, 2019 | News | No Comments

Ученые подтвердили версию о конце света через три дня: «Выйдет из воды… «

The appearance of thick smoke from the volcano on the island of Stromboli in Italy confirmed the version of a UFO doomsday on July 12.

It is reported vistanews.

Ufologists insist that the mysterious planet of death reborn.

We will note, earlier samokonasana the bowels of the Earth revealed that the core actually is nascent planet X. After that, the experts said that Nibiru “hatch” from the Earth and will destroy all life.

But the new version of UFO shocking. They believe that Nibiru is already developing underground and rebirth is at the final stage.

According to ufologists, the appearance of Planet X is expected out of the water. Probably the eruption of a volcano in Italy indicates that on 12 July from the crater, you may receive the main threat to life on Earth – Nibiru, which will arrange Armageddon.

According to ufologists, the volcanic eruption has confirmed the likelihood of a doomsday for humanity.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.