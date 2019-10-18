Scientists have created a vaccine against Smoking: how it works
The researchers conducted experiments that showed that the artificial protein is able to control the blood levels of nicotine
As stated by scientists, this type of protein is able to defeat the habit that kills our body.
So, according to scientists from the team of Professor of the research Institute of SCRIPPS Olivier George, they managed to create an enzyme that destroys entering the body nicotine.
Protein NicA2-J1 is a kind of “intravenous vaccine”, which has even managed against a special (and quite successful) test. The purpose of the experiments was weaning of laboratory rats from nicotine addiction. This protein is allowed to control the content of harmful substances in the blood, and then even reduced cravings.
Information about conducting successful experiments and the creation of an artificial enzyme, scientists reported in the journal Science Advances. So, according to published reports in their article, they took the protein that are synthesized by widespread soil bacteria, Bacillus Pseudomonas putida. After the enzyme was optimized, it was necessary in order to increase the retention time in the body of the protein and to achieve greater efficiency.
In order to conduct tests, were selected a few rats, selected for two weeks under study. Rats for 21 hours was placed in a cell for twelve days, after they were able to freely obtain the dose of nicotine intravenously, just pressing the foot pedal. This quickly led to the development of dependence, after which the nicotine they are “given” only once in two days. Unpleasant symptoms for the abolition of the nicotine addiction had an effect. After receiving a really serious subject and the test subject, the scientists began to give them a synthetically created protein.
The nicotine content in their blood even after taking remained low, and the withdrawal symptoms of dependence, and even aggression and anxiety, has been weakened and is gradually decreased. Also rats lost the desire to get a new dose of nicotine.
“This approach is extremely interesting because it can reduce the dependence on nicotine without severe withdrawal symptoms. In addition, it works in blood, not in the brain, so side effects should be minimal,” said one of the leading scientists that conducted this study.