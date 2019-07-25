Scientists have described a way to sleep well
Acceptance of a warm shower or bath in the evening – a well-known way to improve sleep quality at night. These procedures help the body to relax, reducing its temperature. But what’s the ideal time for this pleasant occupation? The researchers, led by Shahab Hahaaha, a doctoral student in the Department of biomedical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, gave the answer to this question.
Through its work, the scientist and his colleagues studied a total of 5322 study of such databases as PubMed, CINAHL, Cochran, Medline, PsycInfo and Web of Science. They published the results of their meta-analysis in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews.
The researchers analyzed the effect of taking a warm bath or shower on a few indicators of the quality of sleep: delayed start of sleep (ZnS), total sleep time, sleep efficiency, REM sleep and subjective sleep quality.
A longer index of ZnS is the standard measure of satisfaction with sleep. Sleep efficiency is also a common way to measure sleep, which divides the time during which a person sleeps, the total time spent in bed, minus ZnS.
Finally, NREM sleep describes the deepest phase of sleep, which is crucial for learning and memory consolidation.
The results of the analysis showed that the best time to take a shower or bath 1-2 hours before bedtime. For maximum effect, the duration of the shower or bath should not exceed 10 minutes. This time is sufficient to cool the body, improve blood circulation and circadian rhythms of sleep, the author concludes the study.