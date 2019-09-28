Scientists have described the best mode of exercise to people with heart disease
The study suggests that infrequent, but intense exercise better for the heart than a more moderate and distributed
Italian scientists found that physical activity once or twice a week gives the lowest rate of mortality in people with cardiovascular disease. This is stated in the study, which was published in the journal European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.
Scientists were based on data from international observational studies that lasted five years. It includes data on 33 370 patients with ischemic heart disease. The patients were divided into four groups of physical activity: sedentary, light physical activity, vigorous exercise one to two times per week and vigorous classes three or more times a week.
The main result was considered indicator of the probability of myocardial infarction, stroke and death from cardiovascular disease. Patients who practiced vigorous physical activity more than two times per week had the lowest risk of adverse outcome.
One of the authors of the study, claims that patients with cardiovascular disease should avoid a sedentary lifestyle: “the Goal should be to exercise each week, and not to achieve the greatest possible frequency of training, since it will not lead to better results.”