Scientists have determined that does not reduce high blood pressure
For hypertensive patients, an important comfortable temperature.
Scientists studies concluded that high blood pressure to reduce the numbers on the tonometer even with medication would be problematic if the room temperature does not correspond to the norm.
According to the head of research Hongda Zhao, particularly affected the pressure of the reduced temperature.
The expert notes that each degree of reduction increases blood pressure 0,45-0,48 mm Hg. With decrease in the temperature of the tonometer figures will only rise.
Doctors recommend to consider this factor and to establish the diagnosis and drug treatment. So, hypertensive patients who have to be in a cool room, the medication dosage should be increased.
The optimum temperature scientists have not yet identified, but agreed that the most comfortable 21 degrees above zero. When the room temperature high blood pressure do not experience pressure spikes and reduce his numbers will be much easier.