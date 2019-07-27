Scientists have developed a virtual “journey” for cancer cells
Virtual reality (VR) in the modern world is mainly entertainment. However, researchers from the University of New South Wales in Australia proved that BP can be used as an effective tool for studying cancer. Your convincing arguments of scientists led by John McGee published in the journal New Scientist.
The experts created the technology of VR, which enables scientists to “walk” on the landscape of human cells and observe the birth and death of cancer and even molecular mechanisms of the drugs. In fact, Australian researchers were able to develop a human model in VR, using the latest scientific data, microscopic images and animations. It is now possible to take in the human body at the cellular level, by simply wearing the headset.
Previously, engineers were already experimenting with VR, but then the technology could only use one person per session. The achievements of BP allow multiple scientists from different countries of the world simultaneously to “travel” on human cells.
In the future, experts plan to study the interaction between a cancer cell and a drug molecule. Monitoring the movement of cells by BP will help to develop new chemotherapy drugs, fight cancer, educate future doctors and pharmacists, and to explain forthcoming treatment to patients.