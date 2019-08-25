Scientists have developed a way to predict death using blood
Scientists are developing a method that will help you to find out when people will die, only with blood. Writes about this Time.
Although death is inevitable, knowing when she will come is not necessarily. And yet, scientists are trying to develop a test that could reliably and easily predict how long a person will live — or, technically, as he is healthy and therefore, how vulnerable it can be major risk factors of mortality.
Blood tests — the most likely path to such a test because it is easy to obtain blood samples and a laboratory equipped to handle them, common.
The latest discoveries are described in a new article published in the journal Nature Communications by a group led by Joris a Dilena, a doctoral candidate from the Institute for biology of ageing max Planck (Germany) and Elin Slagboom, head of the Department of molecular epidemiology, Medical center of Leiden University (the Netherlands).
Researchers report that in a group of more than 44 000 healthy patients their blood work was approximately 80% accurate when predicting mortality risk for 5-10 years.
Patients aged from 18 to 109 years provided blood samples and monitoring events associated with health for 16 years. The researchers analyzed group of 226, the so-called metabolites, or rokerov that of different cells and tissues of the body enter the bloodstream.
From this collection of markers, the team narrowed the list to 14, which, they determined, could in the interaction or together with the sex of the person, give a fairly accurate picture of health risk of each individual and, in this regard, their risk of dying in the next 5-10 years.
They achieved this by comparing those who died during the study, with those who died, and then selecting which components in their blood differed in statistically significant quantities. The connection between the last 14 factors and mortality remained strong even after the researchers took into account potential confounding factors that also affect survival, such as age, gender and cause of death.
“We want to solve the problem of the vulnerability of human health that is hidden and which the doctors cannot see outside, says Slagboom. — I’m still surprised by the fact that the group of people you can take a single blood sample at one point of time in their life, and it could say something meaningful about their mortality in the next 5-10 years.”
And Dilen and Slagboom emphasize that this test is not yet ready for use by doctors in the clinic with their patients, but what it really creates the basis for further research.
A possible test may be most useful first to assess elderly patients and making decisions about treatment, as 14 metabolites represent a number of processes, including the breakdown of fat and glucose, inflammation and fluid balance in the body, which affect a number of chronic diseases, as well as the ability of a person to recover from illness or injury.
Researchers from Leiden University are currently studying the test to find out whether it can help doctors to predict which patients with fractures of the hip complications can arise during recovery after surgery.
Other research is examining whether test to predict which people with kidney failure are more likely to develop dementia or side effects, such as delirium, as a result of their treatment; this information can help physicians to better adjust the dosage and treatment decisions.
The researchers also hope to work with large data banks around the world to further validate the results. “We see this as the Foundation, says Slagboom, we don’t view this test as a finished result.”