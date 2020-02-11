Scientists have discovered a mysterious signal from space that repeats every 16 days
Fast radio bursts (FRB) is, perhaps, the most mysterious anomaly in space, many of which have an unknown origin. According to a new study, such a surge was detected emanating from a galaxy 500 million light years from Earth. It repeats every 16 days. This writes Fox News.
And no one knows why.
This burst, known as FRB 180916.J0158 + 65 sends radio wave pulses for four days, stopped for 12 days and then repeats. According to preliminary studies, the first 28 patterns were first discovered in the period from September 2018 to October 2019. “We came to the conclusion that this is the first detected frequency, any kind of source FRB,” write the researchers.
“Find a location radically different from the previously detected duplicate FRB, but also different from all previously studied FRB, the statement reads Kenzie Nimmo, a PhD student at the University of Amsterdam. The distinction between recurring and non-recurring fast radio bursts, thus, less clear, and we think that these events may not be associated with a particular type of galaxy or the environment. It is possible that FRB are produced throughout the universe and just require certain conditions to be visible”.
It is unclear what causes the repetition of the pattern, but the abstract of this study suggests that there is a “mechanism of periodic modulation or the burst of radiation, either through external amplification or absorption”.
FRB was traced to galaxy, known as SDSS J015800.28 + 654253.0, and despite the great distance from Land to 500 billion light-years away, is the closest FRB discovered so far. A light year measures distance in space equal to 6 trillion miles.
It is possible that FRB rotates around the compact object, e.g. black hole, causing the repetition of its pattern.
It is unknown how widespread FRB and why some of them are repeated and others are not, their origins are also mysterious by nature.
Some researchers suggest that they come from extraterrestrial civilizations.
“They come from the whole universe, and the fact that they send aliens, when even one-way communication takes many billions of years, it seems unlikely — to put it mildly,” say the researchers of the Institute of search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).
First discovered in 2007, FRB relatively new to astronomers, and their origin mysterious. According to ScienceAlert, some of them can generate as much energy as 500 million suns will do for a few milliseconds.
In July 2018 FRB that hit the Earth was about 200 MHz lower than any other radio signal ever detected.
