Scientists have discovered a new danger of smartphones

| June 25, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Scientists from Western University of são Paulo (Brazil) came to the conclusion that 85% of the bacteria that accumulate in smartphones that are resistant to penicillin.

This means that viruses that originate on smartphones may be more resistant to medication.

According to the researchers, the gadgets have a large number of harmful microorganisms, including viruses and fungi.

Ученые обнаружили новую опасность смартфонов

Most bacteria is going in the smartphones of nurses who then carried out of the hospital.

Scientists even “lucky” to find the gadgets Staphylococcus aureus, which can cause such dangerous diseases as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.

