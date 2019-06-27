Scientists have discovered a new mechanism of aging
The decreased production of specific proteins disrupts the function of the stem cell composition of the thymus, the organ in which the maturation and immunological education of lymphocytes. Thus the aging of the immune system, say researchers at the Monash University in Australia.
It is reported by MedicalXpress.
Thymus (thymus gland) is most productive after birth and produces all the different cells, but with age becomes less effective. Dysfunction of this organ leads to a less effective immune system, increased susceptibility to infections and cancer development.
For deterioration of the thymus are the factors influencing the growth and differentiation of epithelial stem cells. In the elderly decreased production of bone morphogenetic protein BMP4 and protein complex activin. As a result, in the thymus there is a loss of Mature epithelial cells and reduced production of T-lymphocytes.
Scientists think that the results will help to develop strategies for temporary improvement of the condition of the thymus and restoration of the diversity of T-cells.