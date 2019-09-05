Scientists have discovered a new species of whales (PHOTOS)

| September 5, 2019 | Science | No Comments
Loading...

Japanese scientists found in the sea of Okhotsk hitherto unknown to science species of whale.

Ученые обнаружили новый вид китов (ФОТО)

Off the coast of Hokkaido in the Okhotsk sea, the Japanese have discovered a new species of whales, similar to dolphins.

New whales belong to the genus of club mosses of the family of beaked whales. Biologists call animals floaters small.

Ученые обнаружили новый вид китов (ФОТО)

Discovered whales have a narrow beak, like dolphins. They reach a length of up to 6.2 and 6.9 meters. It is reported that typically the color these whales have a black, but sometimes there are individuals with gray spots.

Ученые обнаружили новый вид китов (ФОТО)

Ученые обнаружили новый вид китов (ФОТО)

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr