Scientists have discovered a new species of whales (PHOTOS)
September 5, 2019 | Science | No Comments|
Japanese scientists found in the sea of Okhotsk hitherto unknown to science species of whale.
Off the coast of Hokkaido in the Okhotsk sea, the Japanese have discovered a new species of whales, similar to dolphins.
New whales belong to the genus of club mosses of the family of beaked whales. Biologists call animals floaters small.
Discovered whales have a narrow beak, like dolphins. They reach a length of up to 6.2 and 6.9 meters. It is reported that typically the color these whales have a black, but sometimes there are individuals with gray spots.