Scientists have discovered a new subtype of schizophrenia
Scientists from the Medical school of Johns Hopkins University announced the discovery of a new subtype of schizophreniathat is associated with the accumulation in the brain of abnormal proteins, as in the case of Alzheimer’s disease. Perhaps this discovery will help to develop better strategies for diagnosis of this disease, according to “Popular mechanics”.
In the study, researchers examined samples of brain dead people 42 who have been diagnosed with schizophrenia. The researchers analyzed samples of prefrontal cortex and superior temporal gyrus on the traces of the presence of abnormal levels of incorrectly folded proteins.
It turned out that half of the studied samples contained significantly higher levels of abnormal proteins than healthy samples. Moreover, they have detected high levels of the protein ubiquitin, which is known as a marker of protein aggregates during neurodegenerative diseases.
According to researchers, this indicates that the abnormal proteins are a symptom of a certain type of schizophrenia. However, they do not know what physical symptoms may be associated with this type of disease.
Scientists have also conducted additional studies in rats, which allowed them to confirm that the abnormal proteins associated with the disease, and are not the result of therapy. The number of animals received conventional antipsychotic medication for about five months; in the end, in the brain of rats no data found abnormal proteins or elevated levels of ubiquitin. Based on this, scientists have suggested that the disease is a major source of accumulation of abnormal proteins in the brain.