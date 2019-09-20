Scientists have discovered an unexpected benefit of alcohol
September 20, 2019
Chinese scientists say that to prevent diabetes of the 2nd type should be moderately consumed alcohol daily.
Vieta mug of beer or a glass of wine a day can protect the body from diabetes of the 2nd type.
To such conclusion scientists from the Southeast University of China, in a study involving 575 people.
In people who moderately drank alcohol (20 g ethanol), showed improvement in metabolizirovannom of glucose, which lowers insulin levels.
In addition, alcohol consumption was associated with lower levels of triglycerides, the most common type of fat contained in food.
Despite these findings, scientists said that we need more extensive studies to further assess the effect of alcohol on blood sugar levels.