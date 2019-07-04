Scientists have discovered the source of mysterious signals from space
Astronomers California radio Observatory the Owens valley in the Sierra Nevada recorded a new quick burst (Fast Radio Bursts – FRB), just by setting the place of its origin, informs a portal “Morning.Ru”
A new signal is received the designation FRB 190523. As found by the Caltech astronomers, together with scientists from the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, the flash radiation came from a galaxy located at a distance of 7.9 billion light years.
FRB (single quick burst) – one of the most mysterious cosmic phenomena. Currently they were “caught” about 80 times. FRB represent an ultra-intense bursts of radio waves length in milliseconds, the source of which is outside our galaxy. The causes of these bursts to the present time remain unknown. Accurate determination of locations where space signals will help to understand their nature and causes by which they are translated in space, scientists believe
Catch FRB incredibly difficult: to get the current results of specialists needed to join ten telescopes with a diameter of 4.5 m. determine the source of FRB managed only a few times: in 2014 and 2017, astrophysicists have fixed the burst coming from the galaxy, 3 billion light years from our planet. 27 Jun Australian scientists said that catch a signal from a source located four billion light years.