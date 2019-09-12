Scientists have explained why people gain weight
Scientists have figured out why people gain weight. Did a group of Swedish and French researchers.
Their report says: “the slowdown in lipid metabolism that occurs in the elderly, leads to weight gain”.
The researchers conducted their observations for thirteen years. They analyzed lipid metabolism, we have followed the metabolism of fats and fat-like substances in the organism of volunteers. It is noted that people had recorded decrease in the rate of exchange of lipids, and the average weight increased by twenty percent.
Scientists say: “the Processes in our adipose tissue regulate the change in body weight during the aging process in a manner that is independent of other factors.”
According to them, “lipid metabolism can be accelerated by increasing physical activity”.