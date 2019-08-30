Scientists have forbidden women to marry: a lot of work and no sleep
Recent researches of scientists from the University of Maryland have proven that married women are more immersed in household chores, and less sleep.
According to scientists, mothers who have a partner, make 62% of all domestic work and have only an hour a day for leisure. The researchers argue that this may indicate that families are forced to live in captivity of stereotypes that they dictate certain behaviors.
Women feel that doing the housework is their responsibility. When scientists zametili interesting pattern — single mothers and married women spend approximately the same amount of time.