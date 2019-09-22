Scientists have found a way to permanently destroy the common cold
Scientists believe they have found a way to stop colds and closely related viruses that can cause paralysis.
The researchers drew attention to the key protein within our cells, which is necessary for viruses to multiply.
This approach gave a positive result in the course of experiments with cells of mice. However, researchers are not yet ready for human trials.
Fight off colds has become a mass problem in medicine.
Most of these diseases are caused by rhinoviruses. There are about 160 different types. These viruses mutate so easy to quickly become resistant to the drugs and learn to hide from the immune system.
This led to the idea of “therapy focused on the host” — we are talking about how to make our body immune to these viruses.
The team from Stanford University and the University of California in San Francisco found one of the components that depend on the viruses.
Viral dependence
Scientists began to work with human cells and then used gene editing to disable the instructions within our DNA.
These modified cells then were exposed to number of enteroviruses — these include rhinoviruses that cause the common cold, and more dangerous viruses that are closely related to polio and can cause paralysis.
All viruses are unable to replicate inside cells, which is off the instructions for the protein.
Then scientists have created genetically modified mice that are unable to produce this protein.
“The absence of this gene completely protected mice from viral infections,” said associate Professor Ian Qerret from Stanford.
“These mice always died [no mutation], but now they survived, and we saw a very strong reduction of viral replication and very strong protection”.
The results, published in the journal Nature Microbiology , showed that genetically modified mice were healthy, despite the fact that they lacked the protein throughout life.
When will the medication?
The plan is not in the production of genetically modified people, and in search of a drug that can temporarily suppress the protein and protect the body.
“We have identified a fantastic goal from which depend all enteroviruses and rhinoviruses. If it is removed, the virus really has no chance,” said Professor Caretto.
He added: “This is a really good first step, the second step is to obtain a chemical that mimics a genetic Erasure”.
“I think that development can occur relatively quickly.”
The role of the protein in viral replication remains uncertain and requires further study.
For most people the common cold is more of inconvenience than a threat to their health. But there are asthmatics that these viruses worsen symptoms, and some enteroviruses can cause paralysis, if they spread to the brain.
Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist from Nottingham University, was not involved in the study said that it is good, but scientists need to make sure that this approach is safe.
“But, of course, viruses are extremely adaptable, and it may happen that even a treatment-based host, they will be brought to a standstill just a moment”.