Scientists have found a way to reduce pressure without pills
Scientists from the University of Arizona called a simple way to combat high blood pressure. They did a study having gathered 300 people aged from forty to fifty years and through experimentation, we were able to figure out how you can reduce pressure with medication.
The essence of the experiment was to assess sleep using a special bracelet, the participants wore to bed. The band has given scientists the ability to track the depth, duration and quality of sleep.
The research results were to be expected. Sound sleep for 7-9 hours, helps to lower blood pressure high blood pressure, and normalize their hypotensive. Scientists said that it is better to go to bed not later than eleven o’clock in the evening, close the curtains, turn off all the lights and noise. Such sleep promotes the production of melatonin in normal mode. Which, in turn, prevents the development of skin cancer.
Supporters of Feng Shui is recommended to minimize plants in the sleeping room. Their flavors and energy, can interfere with deep sleep. The mirror surface near the bed is also not desirable.