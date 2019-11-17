Scientists have found an unexpected negative effect of legalizing marijuana
A study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, revealed an increase in the consumption of heavy marijuana use among adolescents in States where legalized marijuana. In addition, the study also showed increase in the use of marijuana among adults. About it writes Yahoo!News.
To the extent that, as more States decide whether to legalize marijuana, and some presidential candidates in 2020 in favor of its legalization across the country, the study shows the effect of the legalization of marijuana to the level of its use among adolescents.
“Given all the benefits of the legalization of marijuana, in the States it is important to be prepared for the fact that marijuana will be more available that may affect the health of the population,” Magdalena Cerda, assistant Professor and Director of the Center for opioid epidemiology and policy at new York University Langone. Cerda is the leading author of the study.
The researchers used data from the national survey to understand how often people use marijuana, and to clearly define what causes the biggest problems.
Those who have a diagnosed disorder associated with cannabis use, can show such features as increased tolerance to drugs attempts to stop or reduce the use, which do not give results, but can also have social, occupational and interpersonal problems.
The study shows that among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years of problems with marijuana use was 25% higher in States where it is legalized. The researchers note that the increase was small, from 2.18% to 2.72%. Among adults aged 26 years and older disorder associated with cannabis use increased from 0.9% to 1.23%.
“The results in no way mean that we should not legalize marijuana, said Cerda. — If the level of use increases, the state government needs to be able to understand what is happening and react accordingly.”
According to the authors of the study, problems with cannabis use are associated have a negative impact on health, including increased anxiety, reduced IQ, reduced cognitive abilities and other.
Marijuana legalized for adults 21 years or older in 11 States and in Washington (D.C.), and approved for medical use in 33 States.
To find out how to change the marijuana use, the study authors used data from the National survey on drug use and health and specifically examined Colorado, Washington, Alaska and Oregon from 2008 to 2016. The study covered about 500,000 of the respondents who self-reported cannabis use.
In addition to increasing marijuana use by adolescents, the study showed that the total number of marijuana use among adults over 26 years actually increased.
According to Cerda, adults aged 18 to 25 years — perhaps the category that most is at-risk, but researchers did not find differences in levels of marijuana use in this age group before and after its legalization.
This may be due either to the fact that this age group does not consume more marijuana than they already did prior to legalization, either because of age limit 21 years to buy legal marijuana.
Cerda added that in addition to marijuana legalization States should invest in programs aimed at the treatment of disorders associated with cannabis use and prevention of marijuana use by teenagers.
She said States should consider restricting the extent of advertising of products containing THC, limit the amount of THC that can be included in legal products, and restrictions on the location of shops that sell cannabis, as well as their working hours.