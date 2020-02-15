Scientists have found an unexpected way to be happy… not with money
Money can’t buy happiness, but new research shows that exercise can bestow, writes Fox News.
Researchers from Yale and Oxford, whose results are published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, found that regular exercise can make a person much happier.
The researchers found that people who regularly engaged in physical exercises had a smaller number of “days of poor mental health” than those who are not involved in sports. In fact, those who engage in physical exercise, feel as well as inactive people who annually earn $ 25,000 more was reported by MDLinx.
“The difference in the burden of mental health among people working in popular (team) sport, and those who did not play sport at all, was about the same as among those whose income differed by more than $25 000”, according to a study led by Sammy Checkroom from the Oxford activity center of the human brain.
Physical exercise has long been associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes, but experts noted: there have been few studies to assess their relationship with mental health.
To establish the relationship of physical activity with happiness, the researchers analyzed data collected more than 1.2 million adults across the country who completed the survey of the Centre for monitoring behavioral risk factors and disease prevention in 2011, 2013 and 2015. This analysis is the largest study of its kind, published in the journal.
Participants were asked the following question: “Now thinking about your mental health, which includes stress, depression and problems with emotions, how many days in the past 30 (that is, during actual month. — Approx. ed.) your mental health is bad?” In addition, the participants were asked whether they were engaged in physical activity and what kind.
Active people reported that within 30 days the rate of serious mental disorders was approximately 1.5 times (or 43 percent) less than those who are not engaged, which corresponds to approximately 18 days per year.
All types of physical activity (child care, housework, fishing, use of the mower before riding bike, going to the gym, running and skiing) were associated with lower mental health burden. However, team sports are associated with the greatest reduction in the number of about 22.3 percent. Other activities associated with large reductions include Cycling (21%), and aerobics and gym (20%).
The researchers noted that more exercise is not always better. The findings suggest that exercises for 45 minutes three to five times a week showed the best result.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1206
[name] => sports
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => sport
)
sport
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5529
[name] => happiness
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => schaste
)
happiness
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark