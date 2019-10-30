Scientists have found another danger of a bad dream
Good sleep and intestinal microbiome are firmly linked.
Poor sleep can adversely affect the microbiome of the intestine, which in turn can lead to additional health problems. To such conclusion scientists from Nova Southeastern University (Florida, USA), according to the press service of the University.
The intestinal microbiome is all the microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, protozoa and fungi) and their genetic material in the gastrointestinal tract. Not all people diversity is at the same level, but it is believed that a healthy microbiome is a diverse microbiome.
Study participants wore what scientists have described as “the Apple Watch on steroids”. These devices allowed to record vitals of the people.
Thus, the researchers could determine how well subjects slept at night, and then check their microbiome. The scientists found that those who slept well were more diverse — or best — microbiome of the intestine.
Given the strong bidirectional communication between gut and brain, they probably influence each other, the researchers said. — We believe that poor sleep is likely having a strong negative impact on the health of the colon (the diversity of the microbiome).
Scientists say that the condition of the intestinal microbiome is associated with other health problems such as Parkinson’s disease and autoimmune diseases, as well as psychological health (anxiety and depression).
The more diverse the microbiome of the intestine, the more likely it is to improve your overall health, the researchers note.