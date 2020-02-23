Scientists have found differences between the brains of criminals and ordinary people
People that steal, lie and bully others have a smaller brain, the BBC reports, citing researchers. This was confirmed by the MRI of a 45-year-old offenders, who showed a penchant for antisocial actions since childhood.
It turned out that the surface area of the cortex of their brain is smaller and thinner than ordinary people. And this probably is the result of criminal behavior.
However, we cannot exclude other factors: heredity, drug use, low IQ or mental disorder criminals.
The researchers scanned brains of nearly 700 volunteers monitored from birth.
They were divided into three groups of persons:
- rarely committed crimes;
- did it when they were teenagers;
- behaved in a lifetime.
Scientists discovered that 80 of the participants in the latter group, which included those who committed violent crimes in the course of life, had significant structural differences in the brain.
The results of a study published in the scientific journal Lancet Psychiatry, confirmed that people that hurt others, had a neuropsychiatric differences with the subject, who did not make anti-social actions.
Teens who since the childhood behaved antisocial and could at any moment to be imprisoned in adulthood had problems with mental and physical health, up to disability.
The main reason
Study author Christine Karlis from University College London said: “the Structural differences in their brains that does not allow you to develop social skills, promoting psychological well-being and diversion from anti-social behaviour”.
Co-author Professor essi Viding said that these people should not be demonized and perceived as those who are “in need of help and compassion.”
Dr. Graham of Fairchild from the University of Bath also stressed the importance of the study.
However, scientists do not yet have a clear answer to the question arose whether these structural changes in the brains of criminals at an early age and led to antisocial behaviour throughout life, or they are the result of drug use, alcohol, Smoking and poor diet.
