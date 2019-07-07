Scientists have found five violations in the human body after forty
Apparently healthy person after the age of 40 have an average of five health problems that are just not fully apparent. It found Australian scientists. The results of their study published .
The Flinders University decided to find out how vulnerable in terms of health people after 40 years. They conducted a thorough medical examination 561 men aged 40 to 75 years. All the volunteers were apparently healthy and active. None of them on health did not complain.
As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that “each participant has an average of five health problems, is not yet developed to the full”. Among them – increased blood pressure, memory problems, cognitive impairment, hearing impairment, poor physical training.
According to experts, minor health disorders accumulate unnoticed. After 40 years, people are actively building a career, bringing up children, and they have no time for yourself. Specialists recommend to undergo preventive medical examinations to detect the disease at an early stage, this will help later to avoid the high costs of treatment. In addition, according to the scientists, after the age of 40 many disturbances in the body can be reversible – just need to be mindful of health and to comply with doctors ‘ orders.
