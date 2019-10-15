Scientists have found how to change nature by 2050
Conclusions are made on the basis of the analysis of human use of the natural wealth
For many years scientists have studied the contribution of nature to human life on local levels, but a new study by scientists from Stanford puts the resulting data on the interactive global map. It emphasizes the decrease in the ability of nature to protect people from water pollution, coastal storms and insufficiently pollinated crops. About it writes National Geographik Russia.
The study can help in investing in the protection and development of natural resources where necessary. For example, according to the proposals of scientists, places in the basin of the Ganges and some parts of Eastern China can be subject to efficient investment in natural ecosystems. The preservation or restoration of ecosystems in these areas will help to strengthen the well-being of entire regions.
“Thanks to new technologies we are able to globally track where people use the natural benefits. We also see where the vital benefit may be lost due to the degradation of ecosystems, “says Becky Chaplin-Kramer, the study’s author and lead researcher of the Stanford project Natural Capital Project.
Chaplin-Kramer and her colleagues intend to identify and map the places where nature makes the greatest contribution to people’s lives. They are also trying to understand how many Uluda impact of future climate change, potential disasters and the misuse of resources.
The scientists focused on three major benefits that people obtain from the environment: clean water, protection from coastal natural disasters and the pollination of plants. Using the software is open source, developed by the Natural Capital Project, they have modeled how the distribution and receipt of these benefits may change in the future.