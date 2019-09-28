Scientists have found that gossip gives a person the same pleasure as sex and food (PHOTO)

Dutch scientists conducted an unusual study whose objective was to study the influence of gossip on the human body, and found out that people don’t just tend to pick to pieces each other, but, contrary to the stereotype, it is even useful.

It turns out that gossip gives a person almost as much fun as eating and sex. As shows a study entitled “Why People Gossip” (“Why people gossip”), from 65 to 90 percent of adult conversations people took the discussion of the third person in his absence.

11% of respondents gossip daily, 15% several times a week, 18% once a week 5% several times a month. And 50% of respondents claim that they don’t gossip about people in front of them at all or do so very rarely. The researchers found that gossip is especially peculiar to selfish, seeking to manipulate other people and to have a malicious effect.

Most of all gossips like to discuss colleagues (16%), neighbors (16%), relatives (15%), friends (14%), their superiors (11%). But to talk about their life partners people don’t like (only 4%), writes Deutsche Welle.

Contrary to the stereotype, from time to time to pozloslovit even useful, says psychologist Ian Engelman, the study of gossip as a social and psychological phenomenon at the University of California at Berkeley. “Gossiping, we can find out who of the interlocutors is our potential ally, and from whom better to stay away,” says the psychologist.

During the evolution of the efforts of our ancestors was directed primarily to belong to a group, since society is always easier to survive: to be able to protect themselves from foreign enemies, traitors and crooks was a matter of life and death. And the advantage of gossip is that it is a means of communicating important information helps other people not to get in trouble and not become a victim of schemers, lets get to know members of the social group and determine who they can rely on and who better to accept into their circle.

In young children this can be seen particularly well: they warn their comrades, saying that someone is “greedy” and does not want to share toys with someone fun, and who is boring to play. Gossip strengthens social bonds, provide an opportunity to establish close contact with the surrounding and to receive from them support, allow you to make friends and maintain friendship.

As it turned out the study, the reasons why people gossip, can be very different. Although most gossip is just a way to communicate with other people, often rumor-mongering is not the moment the person is a means of psychological manipulation, to change the perception or behavior of interlocutors with covert, deceptive tactics.

Spread about a person of bad rumors can end that his reputation will be blackened and maybe he’ll even become the object of persecution. It is therefore not surprising that the attitude of gossip in society, usually negative. And disgust in society gossip fuelled primarily the fear that the eyes can sling mud and us, the researchers note.