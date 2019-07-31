Scientists have found the cause of cancer
To the development of tumors leads to catastrophic genome instability. Scientists have found a mechanism that can prevent instability.
It is reported by MedicalXpress.
At the California Institute of immunology, La JOLLA experts have discovered a mechanism that is capable of preventing instability of the genome, respectively, and the occurrence of cancer.
Scientists have found a complex process, which is a cause of cancer, DNA. A key role to play in this connection (methylation) of certain methyl groups CH3 to the nitrogen bases in DNA.
This compound is involved in the activation or deletion of specific genes. Dysfunction of the proteins TET and DNMT directly associated with most types of cancer, including blood diseases.
Scientists have conducted experiments on mice. They prove that mutations in the TET lead to an increase in the level of methylation of the genome of T-cells, but large region of DNA, lose the methyl group.
A reduced level of methylation in heterochromatin is often a sign of cancer. Because of this, there are genetic sequences that multiply and move within the genome and disrupt its integrity.
Earlier it became known that scientists fight cancer in the last stages. The study lasted 5 years.
The study showed that five-year survival indicators while taking the drug, was higher than in other types of therapy that were available in 2008. Among the methods of treatment – chemotherapy, kinase inhibitors, biological therapy and other treatments.
In the usual treatment of patients with skin cancer of the fourth stage of the five-year survival rate was only 5%, and non-small cell lung cancer – 6%.
Nivolumab significantly increased these figures: the drug contributed to 34.2% of survival rate for melanomas, 27.7 per cent for renal cell cancer and 15.6% for lung cancer.