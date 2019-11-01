Scientists have found the cause of cravings for sweets and alcohol
The area of the brain responsible for the emergence addictions and is associated with Parkinson’s disease.
Scientists have identified a region of the brain that is responsible for sugar cravings
An international group of scientists have identified a region of the brainthat is associated with the formation of addictions, such as overeating, cravings for sweets and alcohol and gambling, and are also associated with Parkinson’s disease, according to MedicalXpress.
“We have identified neural connections that are “kept under control” impulsivity. At the heart of this control lies the neuropeptide, on which we concentrated, melanin-concentrating hormone. It plays a key role in the formation appetite and inclination to take drugs,” said one of the study’s authors, Scott Kanoski.
The researchers discovered the neural network generates this hormone, the sit, which is used by neurons of the hypothalamus. In the study, researchers conducted a series of experiments on rats, which showed that impulsivity is separated from hunger. In one of the experiments, the rat pressed the lever, receiving treats with high fat and carbohydrates. A rodent could get the next batch of treats, just by clicking the lever 20 seconds after the previous press. The rat was impatient and often pressed the lever before the time expires, resetting the timer.
In another experiment, rats could choose between two levers. Pressing a lever, the animal would immediately get the reward, and pressing the other gave five treats, but it was necessary to wait for 30-45 seconds. Rodents preferred to use the first lever.
Scientists measured levels of MSN in the rat brain, and identified the neural pathways that were responsible for impulsiveness. It turned out that with impulsive behavior have been associated cells of the hypothalamus, by means of neuropeptide transmit signals to neurons of the ventral hippocampus involved in the formation of emotions, memory, and inhibitory control.