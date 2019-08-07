Scientists have found the remains of a parrot-cannibal rising four-year-old child (photo)
Scientists have found in New Zealand, the remains of unusual birds that lived on Earth more than 16 million years ago. It is the largest of all known ornithologists parrots. As reported by National Geographic, it has reached the height of meter (which is comparable with the growth of four-year-old) and a weight of seven kilograms. Assume monstrous parrot might eat meat of other birds, including their cousins the parrots. The bird was given the scientific name Heracles inexpectatus — in honor of the mythical Greek hero Heracles, possessing extraordinary power.
Still considered the largest parrot, the kakapo, which lives in New Zealand. However, feathered Hercules exceeds its size by almost half.
