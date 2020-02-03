Scientists have identified a new way of transmitting Chinese coronavirus
In addition to the most common airborne path, which is transferred to the new coronavirus Chinese scientists have called another way — fecal-oral, or method of transmission of the virus through the digestive tract, says Fox News.
According to Chinese state media, scholars from Renmin hospital of Wuhan University and Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have recently discovered “the virus genetic material” in the stool samples and smears from the rectum in some patients.
Some patients infected with the novel coronavirus 2019-ncov reported diarrhoea at the beginning of the disease, not the fever, which was a more common symptom of the disease. This discovery is important because researchers have mainly focused on the transmission of the virus by airborne droplets from an infected person.
The first man of 11 confirmed currently infected with coronavirus in the United States were suffering from diarrhoea at the beginning of the disease.
In General, human coronaviruses most often spread through the air by close contact with an infected person and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and then touching hands to face. However, according to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), fecal contamination is another possible mode of transmission of human coronaviruses, although rare.
As of Monday morning, February 3, 6 recorded cases of the new coronavirus in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state, one in Massachusetts and 2 in Illinois. Deaths in the United States was not there, and the vast majority of cases still remains in China.
