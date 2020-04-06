Scientists have identified obvious symptoms of coronavirus: list
A group of scientists have identified several non-obvious additional symptoms 2019 coronavirus-nCov, which may occur in the first days of the disease, before the fever or the appearance of dry cough. The results of the study were published in the renowned medical journal the Lancet.
Experts have studied the picture of the disease in 191 adult test positive for COVID-19, which was treated in two hospitals in Wuhan, China, in the period from 29 December 2019 31 January 2020. During the study experts compared the medical history, prescribed medications, lab results and demographic information about patients. Also examined were the nature of the disease, its symptoms, the patients performed x-rays and a CT scan of the chest. As a result, scientists have concluded that the previously known coronavirus manifestations of the disease added other symptoms, is common in certain group of patients.
The study identifies three additional symptoms COVID-19: headache, dizziness, and loss of smell. This syndrome was detected in 8% of the study patients from Wuhan. Headaches — some “painful” was manifested in the first days after infection by coronavirus.
Patients with confirmed disease COVID-19 also confirmed that they experienced dizziness. But the loss of smell and taste complained of numerous infected with the coronavirus not only in China but also in Italy, Germany and other countries. In Germany more than 2/3 of all cases reported that have lost the ability to perceive odors and taste.
Experts believe that a combination of the above three symptoms in combination with other manifestations characteristic of coronavirus disease, suggests that the probability of finding the person COVID-19 is three times higher compared to those who only experience symptoms similar to the symptoms of ARI — cough and fever.
The scientists also noted several indirect signs of the disease — the subjective feeling of malaise, discomfort, a state of confusion and anxiety. This is especially evident in the elderly, which at that time did not show other signs of illness.
The researchers also described the full picture of the development and course of the disease COVID-19. According to scientists, the average fever coronavirus disease continues for 12 days, but the cough persists for much longer. 45% of those who recovered were still coughing at the time of discharge. Shortness of breath disappears after about 13 days, but those who could not cope with the disease, this symptom continued until death.
Among the examined patients of the 191 people 137 were discharged and 54 died in the hospital. 91 (48%) patients had concomitant diseases, the most common were hypertension (58 [30%] patients), followed by diabetes (36 [19%] patients) and coronary heart disease (15 [8%] patients). Multivariate regression showed increased odds of in-hospital death associated with an older age. The average duration of isolation of the virus was 20 days in survivors, but the virus was found to the death those who did not survive. The longest observed duration of excretion of virus in survivors was 37 days.
Recall the main, most characteristic symptoms of the coronavirus infection — the first time I wrote about them in the report of the world health organization in February and since then little has changed. The report described a 56 thousand cases COVID-19, of them 88% had experienced fever, 68% dry cough, 40% felt fatigue, rarely observed shortness of breath, digestive problems and weakness.
Who spokeswoman Margaret Harris said in the report that the first most obvious symptom coronavirus infection — high temperature, which is observed in more than 90% of cases.
Rarely infected are experiencing weakness, muscle pain, confusion and other symptoms. 11% of patients complained of fever, 14% talked about muscle pain. Runny nose or nasal congestion was observed in 5% of cases.
