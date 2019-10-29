Scientists have identified the homeland of modern humans
Researchers believe that the first modern humans appeared in South Africa.
The first modern humans appeared in South Africa
Scientists from the Institute of medical research Garvan said that the earliest representatives of the people of modern type arose in southern Africa and have existed there for 70 thousand years. Climatic changes in the region influenced by the fact that ancient people started to explore new territory, reports EurekAlert!.
In the study, researchers examined numerous blood samples in order to compile the most complete catalog of mitochondrial genomes that belong to haplogroup L0. The researchers combined 198 mitogenomic database, which contained information about haplogroup L0. It turned out that 200 thousand years ago matrilineal Homo sapiens first appeared South of the Zambezi river basin, in the region, which stretches from the North of Botswana to Namibia in the West and Zimbabwe in the East.
In this region, was the largest lake system of Africa-lake Makgadikgadi. The gradual drying of the lake due to the movement of tectonic plates resulted in extensive wetlands, which are favorable environment for life. The people flourished in this area for 70 thousand years.
The change in precipitation and the axis of rotation of the Earth led to the fact that ancient people began to migrate and explore new areas. It happened 110-130 thousand years ago.