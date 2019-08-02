Scientists have learned how to diagnose depression through Facebook
Scientists from the University of Pennsylvania found that depression can be detected long before the treatment to a psychiatrist. To make a diagnosis, it is enough to analyze the posts of the user in the social network Facebook, reports the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Within its experience over two and a half years, researchers tracked open records 683 users of Facebook who have sought medical help. From 114 participants were diagnosed with depression. While the symptoms of mental disorders can be detected even three months before was delivered the official diagnosis.
To determine poor mental state, scientists took into account the length of posts, frequency and demographics (geotags). It turned out that the posts of users who have been diagnosed with depression, had a lot of emotionally colored words associated with health. For example, they often used words like “lonely” or “tears”. People who have observed the normal mental condition, in contrast, described the events in a neutral and did not use words that describe emotions.
With the help of the created mathematical models, scientists were able to diagnose depression using Facebook with high accuracy. According to the results of the experiment, six months before diagnosis to detect depression with an accuracy of 62%, and for three months in 72%.
Scientists suggest that the results of their experiment can be the basis for the creation of a special program that will analyze the user’s Facebook posts and use them to establish a possible diagnosis. According to them, social networks can be an important tool for monitoring human health and, ultimately, its treatment.