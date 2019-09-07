Scientists have learned that hiding in the lake, where does the Loch ness monster
Experts from new Zealand’s University of Otago for more than a year tested water samples from Loch ness in Scotland, trying to find monster DNA.
In the study, the scientists collected water samples from three different depths of Loch ness and explored fur, feathers, skin, scales, and even feces that was in the water.
5 Sep study leader Professor Neil Gemmell said at a press conference that the specialists found 500 millions of different DNA regions. Findings were compared with known living beings and came to the conclusion that people are most likely seen in the water by a giant eel.
Unfortunately, the results of the study showed that “no evidence” of the existence of Nessie, noted in the newspaper the Mirror.
Note that urban legend about the monster in the waters of Loch ness, appeared in the VI century of our era. Since there were a lot of evidence that Nessie exists.