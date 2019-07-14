Scientists have listed the cholesterol reducing foods
Researchers are reminded that any therapy requires consultation with your doctor.
Cholesterol may reduce the apples and garlic / Photo: nahnews.org
Scientists at the result of a number of studies have identified a number of products that can reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood.
As stated in the study, high cholesterol can lead to detrimental human consequences.
A significant amount of nutrients, according to doctors, have apples. These fruits contain pectin, which binds with bile acids and launches the process of synthesis of new acids from cholesterol.
Quite a lot of useful minerals contain garlic and ginger. However, these products realize the level of bad cholesterol and good.
Nuts can reduce bad cholesterol by 7%, and flax seeds and vegetable oils by 10%. Effective psyllium husk, however they are dangerous to the development of allergic reactions.
The researchers insist that to reduce cholesterol it is necessary under the supervision of a qualified professional. The reason is that some products can have contraindications.