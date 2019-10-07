Scientists have made an incredible breakthrough in medicine: will save millions of people
American scientists from the broad Institute were able to grow in the laboratory model of the small front sections of the human brain. This is made possible through the use of a bioreactor for culturing stem cells. The results of the study were published on the portal nature.com
The samples were grown from induced pluripotent stem cells iPSC for six months. The method of iPSC is that normal Mature cells (e.g. skin cells) pay in the embryonic state at which they begin to divide and lose their characteristic features. As a result, researchers managed to grow 21 organoid front of the brain.
RNA-sequencing 166 242 single cells organelles allowed us to determine the sequence synthesized in these cells proteins and found that the cellular structure of models of identical living cells of the human brain by 95%.
The resulting model can be used by scientists in experiments to identify the mechanisms of developmental disorders of the brain.