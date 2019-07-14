Scientists have named the cause of human evolution
Scientists from University College in London have found a putative cause of human evolution.
This publication reports The Economist.
Scientists say that a huge influence on the development of the human species have high carbohydrate food and the amount of sugar in the blood.
“Experts have studied DNA from 25 004 human genomes, taken from the database of the 1000 Genomes Project, which contains samples of 26 populations of people from around the world. Also were studied the DNA of chimpanzees and the genetic material of the Neanderthals and the denisovans.
It turned out that the CLTCL1 gene that is associated with the regulation of blood sugar, exists in two versions, one of which is more effective. In addition, he appeared in people only during the Neolithic, when humanity began to grow and consume crops.
Food rich in carbohydrates began to increase the level of glucose in the blood, and the body had to evolve, creating an effective mechanism of control of blood sugar. Due to the presence of less efficient gene CLTCL1 be problems with the ability to regulate the amount of sugar, including diabetes, “–said in the message.
If scientists can prove that the effective CLTCL1 gene was dominant, it can be argued that the evolution of mankind is still ongoing.