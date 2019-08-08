Scientists have named the food, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease
Eating large quantities of plant foods can improve heart health and reduce the risk of death from heart attack or other cardiovascular diseases.
These findings are contained in a new study published in the journal of the American heart Association, says MedicalXpress.
“Despite the fact that you don’t need to completely give up animal products, our research suggests that eating the most part of vegetable products and fewer animal products may help to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular disease,” said lead researcher Casey M. Rebholz, associate Professor of epidemiology in the School of public health, John Hopkins Bloomberg.
The researchers looked through a database of food consumption from more than 10 000 adults, the average age of the USA, who were followed from 1987 to 2016 and did not have cardiovascular disease at baseline. They then classified the diets of the participants according to the ratio of plant food they ate, and food of animal origin.
The people who ate the most plant-based foods, received the reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, stroke, heart failure and other conditions, 16%. Also 32% reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
“Our results emphasize the importance of focusing on your diet. There may be some variability in terms of individual products, but to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, people should eat more vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fruits, legumes and less animal products”, — said Rebholz.
This is one of the first studies that examined the correlation of diet based on plants and animals in the General population, said Rebholz. Previous studies have shown benefits for heart health from plant diets, but only in certain groups of people, such as vegans or seventh day Adventists who adhere to vegetarian diet.
However, it should be noted that the study was observational, that is, proved only a correlation, not a causal relationship between the use of herbal products and heart health.