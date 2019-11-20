Scientists have named the main cause of cancer
Cancer can occur due to bacterial infections.
Experts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (USA) conducted the study.
The interaction between bacteria and glycoprotein MUC1 can cause the development of cancer. This could provoke cancer of the colon, lung, stomach, liver and pancreas.
About 20% of malignant tumors, according to experts, is due to a viral or bacterial infection. According to doctors, to protect the inner surface of the digestive tract protein compounds Mucins. Applies to them and MUC1.
Bacteria attach to specific domain of MUC1. Microorganisms fall into the slime layer, where the removal of germs. Connection in some cases, pathogenic triggers signals inside the cell, activates oncogenes.