Scientists have named the main cause of impotence in early age
Problems with potency may affect a variety of reasons: it could be stress, environment and psychological state of the person. The cause may be and physical health of men, since our sexual activity is directly influenced by a number of processes related to nervous, cardiovascular and endocrine systems of the body.
But recently, researchers from the US revealed a completely new factor affecting the condition of our potency and associated with it, erectile dysfunction the body. Scientists have carried out research and experiments on tens of thousands of volunteers and found genetic influence on the occurrence of this problem, that is inherited from our ancestors.
Cause: a DNA molecule having a polymorphism that is unlike the normal gene, transmitted to us by inheritance. This difference is found in more than 1% of one particular population and does not depend on the ethnic origin of the person. Such a polymorphism may occur as a result of some diseases and from excessive use of drugs. Also, the occurrence of such mutations can occur from radiation, from the effects of man-made and natural disasters. As well as incorrect intake of food, and from alcohol, tobacco. To confirm their assumption of causality impotence from DNA polymorphism, the researchers conducted test on more than two hundred thousand people and concluded that their conclusions are likely correct.