Scientists have named “the terrible” blood
August 29, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
Scientists at Harvard University called the worst blood group and held a series of mass studies, and then published an article “Yes, your blood group affects your health.”
Scientists have proven that the most dangerous group is AB (IV) Rh negative RH. The article also stated that people with this blood on Earth, only 8 percent.
Especially the researchers note that people with this blood type are rarely children, and if they are born, only gay. An extremely rare case, experts say that people, especially men, with this group children are born heterosexual.
They write about women with this blood group. According to them, they have more than the other identified cancers.