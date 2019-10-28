Scientists have named the vegetable that helps to quickly restore vision
American scientists in the study identified a useful product, the use of which is beneficial to our eyes and helps improve vision.
This valuable vegetable is broccoli contains the compound indole-3-carbinol, which is able to clean the cells of our body from toxins. This is due to the activation of protein allografting receptor, and this, in turn, provides chemical detoxification of the retina.
Gradually, because of the age receptors are reduced in parallel to reduced clarity of vision and eye health, which can lead to poor vision, the development of specific diseases and even blindness. Unfortunately, to take advantage of important compounds, indole-3-carbinol, you must eat a very large portion of broccoli.
So a group of scientists from California decided to find a healing molecule that will be used for the prevention of visual function and the health of our eyes. In the experiment, was obtained a compound that corresponds to the properties of indole-3-carbinol, but has a more powerful chemical composition.
Besides the fact that broccoli is an indispensable vegetable for the health of our eyes, American scientists called the number of reasons to introduce broccoli in your diet.