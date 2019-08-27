Scientists have performed successful artificial fertilization of eggs of the nearly extinct Northern white Rhino (PHOTO)

Loading...

Seven eggs, taken last week, the last two in the Land of female Northern white Rhino, have been artificial insemination in the laboratory, reports TASS with reference to Reuters. Work on the fertilization of oocytes was coordinated by the Berlin Institute for the study of Zoology and wildlife them. Leibniz.

“Made another important step towards creating a viable embryo that can be transplanted to hold the female close subspecies – the southern white Rhino”, – quotes Agency carrying out the current operation of scientists. According to experts, the results of the work give hope for the revival of endangered species.

Men’s biological material for the current insemination were stored all this time in frozen form. He was taken from four male Northern white Rhino, the last of whom died last year in Kenya.

High-grade eggs were obtained from females Najin and Fatu, which are in Kenyan natural reserve “Ol Pejeta”.

The Northern white Rhino is a special species of rhinos. In the 60-ies of the last century their population in the area of traditional habitat – the headwaters of the Nile – reached 20 thousand These animals lived on the territory of modern southern Sudan, Uganda, Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

However, by the early 2000s, they were almost completely exterminated. In 2008, poachers killed the last Northern white rhinos living in the wild.