Scientists have proven that laziness is contagious
French experts from the Institute of brain and spinal cord have come to the conclusion that laziness is infectious in nature.
Scientists have created special algorithms, which combined mathematical modeling and cognitive psychology, as well as created and algorithms careful, lazy and active person.
The experiment involved 60 volunteers. During the experiment, they described some situations that meant risky behaviors. An important role was also played by the fact that the participants were shown the answers of other volunteers.
It turned out that laziness is infectious in nature — in most cases, people relied on the responses of others and made the decision, like the others, not paying attention to their own point of view. The majority of participants did not understand that you copied the answers.