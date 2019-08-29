Scientists have recreated the appearance of the oldest skull of a human ancestor (photo)
Anthropologists recreated in the found in Ethiopia in 2016 a well-preserved skull looks male Yamskogo Australopithecus, which is considered the oldest human ancestor. As the Washington Post reported he lived on Earth almost four million years ago.
Adamski Australopithecus resembles more of a chimpanzee than modern Homo sapiens. He walked on two legs, had long arms and strong hands.
The reconstruction was attended by scientists from USA, Germany and the UK.
