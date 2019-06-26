Scientists have shown how a person can look in the year 2100: not a pleasant sight (photo)
Scientists working in the company Maple Holistics, which produces health products, as well as experts from the University of Toledo has demonstrated a computer model under the conditional name “mindy”, which shows how to look for people already in the year 2100.
On a person’s appearance can influence modern technology. As the newspaper writes Daily Star, due to the constant use of smartphones and tablets and sitting at computers, people will have a strongly hunched back. At the same time, to compensate for the poor posture, the neck muscles will become more powerful. The skull is thicker to provide protection from radiation. And the brain will decrease due to a sedentary lifestyle.
Will also change hands — the fingers, constantly holding mobile phones will become more like claws. And the hands bend at the elbows at an angle of approximately 90 degrees.
Homo sapiens can get another couple century to protect the eyes from harmful radiation.
Scientists believe that the physical changes in the body — this is the price that humanity must pay for the usability of the technology.
