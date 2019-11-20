Scientists have solved the mystery of Bigfoot
A team of geneticists from Yale has done a thorough analysis of DNA samples of the Yeti — the so-called “Bigfoot” — from private collections. The world witnesses meetings and collectors collected many different samples, which are somehow considered to Yeti. Genetics took the best of them.
Bones, hair, teeth, was subjected to careful scientific study of the genetics and they found amazing things. The results of the study will probably disappoint fans of the Yeti.
It turned out that actually all samples are carefully preserved by the people who supposedly belonged to the snow man, in fact, belong to the normal animals. The remains found in the Himalayas and Tibet, particles Himalayan, Tien-Shan brown and Tibetan brown bears. One sample actually belonged to the dog, the other was made up of three different bears.
Yeti — giant anthropoid living in the legends at the tops of the Himalayan mountains. Many times it “saw” different people, but at the moment, scientific evidence for the existence of Bigfoot was found and was not. A mysterious legend, most likely, a figment of the imagination of most people.